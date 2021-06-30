The Danish government has set a target to reduce emissions from agriculture by 7.1m tonnes by 2030, compared with the current output of 15.6m tonnes.

Central to delivering this ambition will be finding a way of preventing methane emissions from escaping into the atmosphere.

To achieve the target, there is huge reliance on the successful development of methods not yet in use.

With cattle and pigs responsible for 90% of Denmark’s emissions from agriculture, the focus is on improvements that can be made in these sectors.

With cattle adding fat to the diet, methane output from cattle can be reduced while in the pig sector, handling of manure can reduce emissions.

There are also more ambitious projects like exploring how methane from cattle could be captured in a hood and reused as energy and the possibility of a vaccination against methane is also being explored based on research in New Zealand.