DEAR EDITOR: It was at the end of April at the height of the calving period and my husband, Tom, asked me to come to the shed to help him walk seven cows and their calves from individual pens to a communal enclosure within the same building.

We are both acutely aware of the risks associated with working with newly calved cows and I was armed with a shovel while Tom carried a plastic pipe “stick”.

All was progressing well in the movement of the animals but as the last cow was about to enter through the gate, she turned suddenly and faced me, knocking the shovel from my grasp.

I was persistently head-butted for several metres across the floor, and it felt like I was a rag doll being tossed about in the air. I thought I was living my last moments when suddenly the cow stopped.

I immediately picked myself up (realising with relief that I was not seriously hurt) only to witness Tom being knocked to the ground and tossed around as I had been. It was a terrible sight, and I was sure Tom would be killed.

Then, for no reason, the cow turned and walked away leaving us both in a state of disbelief, panic and shock. When we later reviewed the video footage, Tom is seen frantically beating the cow in an attempt to end her attack on me – it was fortunate for me he did so, but that led to his attack. It is a miracle that we were not trampled on nor sustained head injuries. We are very lucky to have been only badly bruised.

Since this incident, Tom is reassessing how he manages livestock. The cattle are now outdoors roaming the fields but instead of walking among them, Tom is enjoying using his vintage MF Gold Belly tractor to check on them.

This decision was vindicated and actioned last week when our “passive” Charolais bull charged at him. Fortunately, he managed to clear a nearby gate in time.

As for me, I’ll not be helping any more with cattle; I’m just too scared.