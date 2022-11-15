Well-known Danish company Dalbo, known for the production of cultivators, ring rollers and disc harrows, has recently been sold to Italian firm Persefone.

Persefone is owned by the Italian capital fund Alcedo.

The firm has said that the takeover will not change Dalbo’s organisation or existing collaboration agreements, with business to continue as normal.

The current management will continue unchanged, and the head office and production will continue in Denmark.

The Alcedo group behind the buyout also owns a company called Demetra, which own the AgriMaster and Breviglieri brands.

“We look forward to continuing our growth journey with the support of our new owner, who has significant resources at their disposal.

“The new ownership gives us the opportunity to continue and increase our investments in development, production and digitisation, so that we can continue to provide our customers with the best products at competitive prices”, explained Dalbo CEO Carsten Jensen.