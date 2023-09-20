Denmark-based Ørsted has announced a new partnership with Irish renewable energy developer, Terra Solar, to develop 400MW of Irish solar projects.

The partnership adds to Ørsted’s solar pipeline in Ireland which now totals over 600MW, equivalent to around 3,000ac of solar farms.

Terra Solar is based in NovaUCD, Dublin, and the pipeline of projects could produce enough electricity to power 90,000 homes. UK-based Lightsource bp this week announced plans to fund, develop and build an 80MW solar installation on 300ac of land at the townlands of Derrycammagh and Bawn, near Castlebellingham, Co Louth. The company will hold a community information event on 26 September at Darver Community Centre, Louth, between 2pm and 8pm.

Elsewhere, Copper Coast Renewables has begun construction on its 14MW, 70ac solar farm in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary.