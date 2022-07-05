Both the DX4 Cab and DX4 Pro EPS models will be present on the Danso Machinery stand.

Among the products on show on the Danso stand at the FTMTA show will be the Rinieri T Raptor flail mower which features a Comer gearbox, hydraulic side shift, heavy-duty hammer flails, heavy-duty rotor and hangers as well as a front and rear headstock.

The brand claims to be the only of its kind offering six drive belts. The heavier-duty TRK flail mower which features 10 drive belts will also be on show. Two Danso product ranges will be on display – the FM180 finishing mower and ROH rotavator.

Two Corvus UTV models will be on display, the DX4 Cab and DX4 Pro EPS. The DX4 is a fully road legal UTV fitted with a 24hp Yanmar diesel engine, belt-driven CVT transmission, tipping cargo deck and power steering and heater as well as four-wheel drive and diff lock. The DX4 Pro EPS, also road legal features much of the same specification without the heating system and doors.