Among the products on show on the Danso stand at the FTMTA show will be the Rinieri T Raptor flail mower which features a Comer gearbox, hydraulic side shift, heavy-duty hammer flails, heavy-duty rotor and hangers as well as a front and rear headstock.
The brand claims to be the only of its kind offering six drive belts. The heavier-duty TRK flail mower which features 10 drive belts will also be on show. Two Danso product ranges will be on display – the FM180 finishing mower and ROH rotavator.
Two Corvus UTV models will be on display, the DX4 Cab and DX4 Pro EPS. The DX4 is a fully road legal UTV fitted with a 24hp Yanmar diesel engine, belt-driven CVT transmission, tipping cargo deck and power steering and heater as well as four-wheel drive and diff lock. The DX4 Pro EPS, also road legal features much of the same specification without the heating system and doors.
