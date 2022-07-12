The overall champion went to the O’Keeffe family, for their Midlock Dapper daughter out of an Uber Cool mother who came first in the shearling ewe class. \ Mullagh Photography

The Irish Texel Sheep Society held its national championships at Clonmel Show recently, with a big entry of sheep from all over the country.

Donegal man John Greene of the Larahirl Flock had the tough job of picking out the winners on the day and it was the shearling ewe from the O’Keeffe family that came out top. This was only her second day out after coming reserve champion in the all-Ireland championships in Donegal a few weeks ago.

First class of the day was the aged ram class, with the red rosette going to John and Mary Gallagher with Kilcurley Dermod, sired by the Blessington topper Urris Crew.

Next out was the aged ewe class, this again being led by the O’Keeffes with a Duncryne Uber Cool daughter.

Coming out on top in the shearling ram class was the Ryan Flock, with Agricare Eminem which was purchased at the 2021 Blessington Premier for €800. Eminem has been breeding exceptionally well for the Ryans with the average 100-day weight coming in at 43.16kg. He is a son of Hexel Born to Be Wild, who is a son of the noted Lawn ewe that sold to the Hexel Flock.

It was then on to the shearling ewe class that produced the champion for the O’Keeffes, a Midlock Dapper daughter out of an Uber Cool mother.

Second

Coming second in this class were the Walker brothers, who will judge the premier sale this year.

Up next was the senior ram class that produced the male champion and reserve overall champion. He was turned out for his second outing at a show by father-and-son duo Pat and Barry Farrell. On his first outing, he won Texel champion at Dundalk Show. This much admired son of Rhaeadr Edge heads to the Blessington premier sale on 12 and 13 August.

Male champion and reserve overall champion went to Pat and Barry Farrell for their ram lamb by Rhaeadr Edge. \ Mullagh Photography

The next class that followed was the March ram lamb class, which was claimed by a stylish ram lamb from Martin Walsh. He was by Martin’s purchase in Blessington last year, Silver Hill Excursion, a son of the Blessington champion in 2020. This lamb didn’t stop there, going on to claim reserve male champion. He also heads to Blessington this year

Top prize in the senior ram lamb class was claimed by the O’Keeffes with another Dapper daughter.

Next was the March ewe lamb class with this class also producing the reserve female champion for John Neville with a Teiglum Eclipse daughter. She is also heading to Blessington on 12 August.

Next up was the novice classes with first-time exhibitor at a national show, John Redmond, claiming both classes in style with the ram class being a Silver Ecstatic son purchased last year in Blessington and the ewe lamb class going to a Sportsman Cannonball daughter.

The Walsh family hadn’t finished their winning ways with Ciara Walsh coming out top in an exceptionally strong young handlers’ class.

John Greene, judge, Martin and Ciara Walsh, with the reserve male champion of the show. \ Mullagh Photography

Results – Clonmel

Aged ram

1. Kilcurley Dermod, RWE2004486, Mary and John Gallagher.

Aged ewe

1. GCN192504, A & P O’Keeffe.

2. MZH1700212, John Neville.

3. YGI2002829, Mary and John Gallagher.

Shearling ram

1. BGF2104449, Flor Ryan.

2. OKI2106442, A & P O’Keeffe.

3. YGI2102867, Mary & John Gallagher.

Shearling ewe

1. OKI2106389, A & P O’Keeffe.

2. RWE2104551, R Walker.

3. KTE2103601, Tom Kenny.

Open ram lamb

1. PFI2201920, Pat & Barry Farrell.

2. OKI2206592, A & P O’Keeffe.

3. FSE2201400, Fergal O Se.

Junior ram lamb

1. MWF2200629, Martin Walsh.

2. FSE2201425, Fergal O Se.

3. RJG2207176, John Redmond.

Senior ewe lamb

1. OKI2206573, A & P O’Keeffe.

2. RWE2204889, R Walker.

3. FSE2201405, Fergal O Se.

Junior ewe lamb

1. UVI2201720, John Neville.

2. OKI2206627, A & P O’Keeffe.

3. PFI2201961, P &B Farrell.

Novice ram

1. RJG2207083, John Redmond.

2. TKH220001, Thomas Kenny Jr.

3. TKH220011 Thomas Kenny Jr.

Novice ewe

1. RJG2207079, John Redmond.

2. TKH220002, Thomas Kenny Jr.

3. EWG2200065, Emma Wharton.

Young handler

Ciara Walsh, Co Mayo.