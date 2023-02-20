Intermediate champion and overall supreme champion Darnford Ross, born in April 2021 and sired by Bacardi Nice Guy.

On their debut show and sale of the year, the UK Salers Cattle Society were well represented in the show ring at the Galbraith Stirling bull sales which saw a number of Salers bulls praised for their top-quality attributes.

Judging underway in the @SalersCattle ring here in @unitedauctions Stirling ? Quality really is excellent! 31 bulls and 5 females forward for sale tomorrow afternoon? Show results to follow on https://t.co/vunuu9r5g8 @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/JQVeiLb6aY — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 19, 2023

Tackling the task of judging on the day was Mr John Wildman from Croketford, Dumfries. Despite only having 28 bulls and five heifers to judge, the top-quality stock on display made his job rather difficult.

The 28 bulls were divided into three classes in the pre-sale show – senior, intermediate and junior – which meant that the first and second prize winners in each class were also tapped out as the champion and reserve champion of that category.

Securing the overall champion spot was Darnford Ross from the herd of David Watson. The April 2021-born bull was sired by Bacardi Nice Guy out of a Charlemagn dam and was previously tapped out as the intermediate champion.

??Overall championship @SalersCattle @unitedauctions ??Judge John Wildman has selected Darnforn Ross who was the intermediate champion from the herd of David Watson as his overall champion of the day??Reserve title secured by Rednock Reggie from Gill and Malcolm Pye??@FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/mjMdDJTEP5 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 19, 2023

Standing by his side in the reserve overall champion spot was the senior champion, Rednock Reggie. The March 2021-born bull was sired by Drumaglea Kes out of a Regal Officer dam and once again came from the herd of Gill and Malcom Pye.

The reserve senior champion of the day was Approach Farm Roar from the herd of Angus Gowthorpe. The Seawell Lithium son was born in February 2021 and his maternal grandsire was Seawell Franko.

The reserve intermediate champion title was awarded to Gill and Malcom Pye’s Rednock Radar which made it a day to remember for the duo. Radar was an April 2021-born bull and was sired by Drumglea Kes out of a Regal Officer dam, a brother to the reserve overall champion.

In the junior section it was Whitebog Robert who secured the champion title. The July 2021 born bull was sired by Whitebog Lascar out of a Seawell Diplomat dam and fought off stiff competition to stand at the top of the lineup.

Judge Mr John Wildman making his final decision on the @SalersCattle junior championship ?Standing at the top of the line is Whitebog Robert sired by Whitebog Lascar from Mr A MacKenzie @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/8ElnOFx0eJ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 19, 2023

He was joined at the top of the lineup by Strathallan Robbie, an April 2021-born bull sired by Seawell Nobleman out of a Vicomte dam.

The Salers sale will take place on Monday 20 February at 1pm.

