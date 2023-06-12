Over the past year, the sector recorded a 31% surge in electricity usage and 400% over the past seven years.

Data centres are now using 18% of Ireland’s total electricity use, the equivalent of over 1.5 million households, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While overall national electricity usage increased by 3.5% in the same period, households reduced their consumption despite a rise in the number of homes.

Residential power demand dropped by 9% overall and average usage per household decreased by 12%, from 3,594 kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2021 to 3,177 kWh.