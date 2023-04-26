An application from the Department of Agriculture is seeking to share farmers' data with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and with Bord na Móna.

An application by the Department of Agriculture to share farmers’ data with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and with Bord na Móna, has prompted a fair degree of kickback from the farm organisations.

The Dealer hears that serious reservations about the move have been expressed by farmer representatives.

Submissions on the proposed data-sharing agreement between the two Government departments closed last week.

The data-sharing application claimed that the information to be shared relates to land ownership and turbary rights.

“It will assist the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to identify landowners and turbary-right holders in relation to its Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme,” the application states.

It contends that the shared personal data will be limited to the landowners’ names and addresses, folio numbers of the turbary plots and the hectares or acreages involved.

However, the farm organisations point out that any information provided to the Department of Housing will be shared with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and with Bord na Móna which has been contracted to assist in the Protected Raised Bog Restoration Programme.

As the farm bodies well know, personal data is like good gossip, it is impossible to control once released.