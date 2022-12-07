Dawn Meats’ climate plan announced this week is “the culmination of significant progress to date,” according to CEO Niall Browne.

Targets contained in what the company is calling its “Plan Four Zero” include a near-term goal of a 59% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Scope 1 emissions are those that come directly from production, Scope 2 are indirect from energy purchases. The real difficulty comes in Scope 3 - emissions from the supply chain.

Dawn Meats’ supply chain are farmers, and the company is not putting a firm date on its net-zero target from that sector, instead saying they will be “on a net zero trajectory.”

By 2040, any residual Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions will be balanced through verifiable offsets.

While the company provided a €100 million investment figure, they gave no breakdown of how the spending would be allocated, or over what period it covers.

For anyone looking for more information on the plans, there is a dedicated website laying out the proposed measures at www.planfourzero.com