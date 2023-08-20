Dawn Meats was co-founded by Peter and John Queally and Dan Browne.

Waterford businessman and Dawn Meats co-founder Peter Queally has died.

Peter and his brother John, from Kill, Co Waterford, founded Dawn Meats with their business partner Dan Browne in 1980.

Dawn Meats is now one of Europe’s biggest privately owned meat processing companies, with over 20 production facilities in Ireland and the UK, and 10 sales offices in Europe and Asia.

Dawn Meats revenues top €2bn and the company employs over 7,200 staff in eight countries.

The wider Arrow Group of companies, set up by the Queallys, has interests in a wide array of businesses, ranging from meat processing and pet food to cold stores, water and property.

Peter Queally is survived by his wife Eileen, children Liam, Marie-Louise, Ivor, Aisling, Barbara, Irene, Cathal and Rebecca, grandchildren and wider family.

Funeral details are available on RIP.ie here.