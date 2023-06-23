The residential element of the planning submitted by the meat processing company includes a total of 434 residential units.

Dawn Meats has been granted planning permission to build in excess of 400 houses, as well as a spate of other amenities on a site near Midleton in Co Cork. This comes following a decision by CGI Food Park Limited to remove its appeal against Cork County Council who approved planning in 2022.

CGI Food Park Limited is a frozen food logistics firm located near the proposed site in Midleton.

Among Dawn Meats' other plans is a nursing home, a childcare facility, a research and development centre and a neighbourhood centre.

Established in Waterford in 1980, Dawn Meats is the largest processor of lamb in Europe and the leading processor of beef in the UK and Ireland.

Residential planning

The residential element of the planning submitted by the meat processing company includes a total of 434 residential units.

These include 281 apartments/duplex units and 153 dwelling houses, ranging in size from one bedroom to five bedrooms.

The total gross floor area of the overall development is 54,428m sq, which is the equivalent to just over 13ac.

Proposed development

The development is described as a block-by-block basis, with some units being seven storeys high.

The other proposed developments are a 90-bed nursing home, a three-storey research and development office and a five-storey neighbourhood centre building with retail units at ground-floor level.

The nursing home will include communal facilities, including a reception, day rooms, laundry rooms, treatment rooms, linen stores, a hair salon, an overnight family room, a café, an oratory, an activity room and a work room, as well as other staff facilities.

The company has also planned a greenway, which will run along the southeastern boundary of the site.