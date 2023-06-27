The residential element of the planning submitted by the meat processing company includes a total of 434 residential units.

Dawn Meats has been granted planning permission to build in excess of 400 houses, as well as a spate of other amenities on a site near Midleton in Co Cork.

This comes following a decision by CGI Food Park Limited to remove its appeal against Cork County Council.

CGI Food Park Limited is a chilled and frozen food storage company located near the proposed site in Knockgriffen, Midleton.

Among Dawn Meats’ other plans is a nursing home, a childcare facility, a research and development centre and a neighbourhood centre.

Residential planning

The residential element of the planning submitted by the meat processing company includes a total of 434 residential units.

These include 281 apartments/duplex units and 153 dwelling houses, ranging in size from one bedroom to five bedrooms.

The total gross floor area of the overall development is 54,428m sq, which is the equivalent of just over 13ac.

A 90-bed nursing home, a three-storey research and development office and a five-storey neighbourhood centre building with retail units at ground-floor level are among the other proposed developments.