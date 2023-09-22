Chief executive of Dawn Meats Niall Browne said that his company is looking forward to completing the acquisition.

Dawn Meats has announced that it is to pump €10m into its newly acquired Kildare Chilling factory to improve the processing facility and deliver improved sustainability.

Kildare Chilling is one of the most established beef and lamb processors in the country and Dawn Meats has said it is committed to ensuring the business is able to maintain its high-quality standards by further investing in processing facilities and delivering improved sustainability measures.

As part of the overall investment, Dawn Meats has stated that it is also “looking forward to widening Kildare Chilling’s customer base and supplying its products to Dawn Meats’ leading clients including key retail, food service and manufacturing businesses”.

On Friday, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission announced that it had approved the acquisition following a two-phase investigation process, stating that the deal will not substantially lessen competition in the market.

Chief executive of Dawn Meats Niall Browne said that his company is looking forward to completing the acquisition.

“We intend to work closely with the team on site and invest significantly in Kildare Chilling to ensure the continuation of the very best standards and the highest levels of sustainability.

“Kildare Chilling will be a significant business within the Dawn Meats Group and its products will boost our offering to our leading supermarket, food service and manufacturing customers.

“Dawn Meats has a track record of successfully acquiring, integrating and investing in processing facilities to ensure efficiency and best practice to the benefit of all stakeholders,” he said.

