Profits at Elivia, the meat processing division of the agricultural co-operative group Terrena and 49% owned by Dawn Meats, increased by 50% in 2021 with an operating result of €18.237m compared with €12.088m the previous year. Turnover in 2021 was approaching €1bn at €984.895m, up from €922.685m in 2020.

Elivia is the second-largest meat processor in France, processing over 400,000 cattle, 22,000 sheep and 21,000 calves annually. It employs 2,575 people across 14 different locations, mainly in the northwest of France. The Elivia business is primarily focused on supplying the retail sector, which accounts for 51% of its sales, while 23% are exported according to company information. Up until 2014, the company was owned totally by Terrena, a co-operative that is owned by 20,992 farmer members and employs 13,587.

Dawn became involved in 2014 by purchasing 49% of Elivia with an option to extend this to 70% ownership that has been rolled over but not yet exercised.