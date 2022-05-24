The closing date to apply to participate in Glanbia’s Sustainable Farming Academy is 5pm on 31 May 2022.

The academy aims to provide training and educational funding for its suppliers. Twenty participants will complete a diploma in environment, sustainability and climate at UCC.

Lectures will be delivered part-time on a weekly or biweekly basis, with some in-class sessions, but the majority will be done remotely.

Lectures will also work around farming commitments as much as possible and IT support will be available if needed.

Applications can be made on the Glanbia Connect website and applicants should submit a personal statement. Successful applicants will be notified by 31 July 2022 and the diploma will start in September 2022.