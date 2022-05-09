New wind farms are expected to supported under RESS 2.

The deadline for renewable electricity project developers to bid for 15-year Government-backed support is this week.

The second tranche of the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which sees developers bid against each other for support in a competitive auction, will close for submissions on Monday 9 May 2022.

Under the first auction, 160 new onshore wind turbines and 1,750 hectares of solar panel projects secured funding.

The second RESS auction is expected to deliver up to 3,500GWh in renewable electricity generation by the end of 2024. Provisional results will be known by 17 May.