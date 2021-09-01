The consultation phase closes on Friday 3 September for the CAP consultation and on 20 Sepetember for the Nitrates consutation. PIC: DOL

Anybody interested in making a submission relating to the current consultation phase of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027 only has until Friday 3 September to do so.

The initial deadline of 27 August 2021 was extended by a week.

Minister Charlie McConalogue released a reminder on Wednesday, encouraging those interested to submit their feedback before the deadline passes.

Written submissions can be made to CAPStrategicPlan@Agriculture.gov.ie, or sent by post to CAP Rural Development Division, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin, D02 WK12.

Submissions should be marked ‘draft interventions for CAP Strategic Plan’. Submissions may also be made via the survey link: ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/IEdraftCSP2023-2027interventions.

Full details of the proposals can be found at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/cf1c0-irelands-cap-strategic-plan-2023-2027-public-consultation-on-proposed-interventions/ or on www.farmersjournal.ie.

Major aspects to confirm include the rate of convergence, the capping, reduction and redistribution of payments, and the level of funding diverted to eco schemes.

Nitrates consultation

Meanwhile, the second consultation phase relating to Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme for the period 2022 to 2025 is also open and has a closing date for receipt of responses of 20 September 2021.

Submissions can be emailed to wau@housing.gov.ie or postal responses can be sent to Nitrates Consultation Water Advisory Unit, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Custom House, Dublin 1.

Any queries relating to the proposals can also be sent to the email address above, or telephone 01-888 2000. Documentation relating to the proposals can also be accessed through https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/0b39fpublic-consultation-on-irelands-nitrates-action-programme/ or https://www.gov.ie/en/organisation/department-of-agriculture-food-and-the-marine.

An information webinar will be held on Monday 6 September. Further information is contained in this week’s edition of the farm buildings pages on 44 and 45.

Glas

Meanwhile, payments to-date to farmers under GLAS have exceeded €1bn, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

GLAS farmers receive up to €5,000 annually under the scheme, with provision of up to €7,000 where there is exceptional environmental return. Some 3,400 participants qualify for the GLAS Plus extra payment. Farmers under the scheme manage 250,000ha of low input permanent pasture and 60,000ha of traditional hay meadows.

They support the grazing of over 228,000ha of commonage, successfully protect rare breeds and protect the quality of 14,000km of watercourses.

The minister said that the development of the new CAP is an exciting opportunity to build on the success of GLAS and to deliver on new and challenging targets.