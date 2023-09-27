Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

The deadline for applications for the new National Farm Safety Measure has been extended to Friday 27 October.

The extension was announced by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Making the announcement, the minister said:

From 20 November, it will be mandatory for all operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and quads to undergo training and to wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including a helmet, when using these vehicles for work.

Contribution

However, the National Farm Safety Measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of a maximum of two quad bike helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

The minister urged all farmers to consider investing in quad helmets if operating a quad or to replace any PTO shaft covers that are damaged or missing.

“For too many farmers and their families, operating farm vehicles and machinery without the appropriate protective equipment and guards has cost them dearly,” Minister Heydon said.

“Wearing a quad helmet and ensuring that PTO shaft covers and guards are in place are simple steps that every farmer can take to help protect themselves and everyone on the farm,” he added.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or farm advisory system (FAS) approved adviser must submit an expression of interest before investing in the equipment.

The Department pointed out that when an expression of interest is submitted, written confirmation does not issue by post.

Applications for payment (claims) should be submitted on www.AgFood.ie via the new AgSchemes – Applications for Payment, as soon as possible and no later than Friday 27 October.