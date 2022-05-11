Many students from farm families and in rural areas qualify says Alice Doyle.

Students in higher education have until 9 June to renew their Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) grants, while those applying for new grants have until 7 July.

Farm families should be aware of the upcoming closing date and changes to the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) education grants, says IFA farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle.

“The priority closing dates for the SUSI grant are Thursday 9 June for grant renewal applications and Thursday 7 July for new grant applications.

"Many students from farm families and in rural areas qualify," Doyle said.

Student maintenance grants increased by €200 in Budget ‘22, while the income threshold for students to qualify for grants also increased by €1,000.

"The increase in the income threshold and the reduction in the distance for the higher non-adjacent student grant from 45km to 30km means more families can access support and more students will qualify this year," Doyle said.

The SUSI support desk is open Monday to Friday (9.00am – 5.30pm), excluding public holidays.

They can be contacted by phone on 0818 888 777 or by email on support@susi.ie