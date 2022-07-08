Applicants must commit to reduce breeding pig numbers by 10% in the herd to which payment applies as compared to the National Pig Census 2021 return for that herd. / Philip Doyle

Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has released a statement reminding farmers about the impending closing date for the Pig Exceptional Aid Scheme (PEPS2) 2022.

The closing date for applications in the scheme, which offers payment rates ranging from €3,000 to €100,000, is midnight on Monday 11 July.

PEPS2 is an EU-funded exceptional adjustment aid scheme and to receive payment farmers must undertake to comply with a number of conditions as follows.

Remain in pig farming until 30 April 2023.

Reduce breeding pig numbers by 10% in the herd to which payment applies as compared to the National Pig Census 2021 return for that herd.

Provide a self-declaration before 31 December 2022, of the 10% reduction in the number of breeding pigs in the herd to which payment applies as compared to their National Pig Census 2021 return for that herd.

Maintain that reduction from the date the declaration is received in DAFM for four subsequent and consecutive months. Percentage based on the spot verification checks of the declared reduction will be undertaken at any stage during that four-month period.

Eligibility conditions

There are also several other eligibility criteria herds and herd owners must satisfy.

These are laid out in the terms and conditions and detailed as follows.

Be aged 18 years or over on date of submission of the application for participation.

Be the holder of an active herd number with herd owner status. Herd keeper is not acceptable.

Must have produced 200 or more animals in the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 inclusive. These pigs must have been sent to a slaughtering establishment, exported or sold commercially from a breeding herd in the required period of 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 inclusive.

Must have returned a completed National Pig Census 2021 to Pig ID section, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine before 14 April 2022.

Be a member of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme (PQAS) at the time of application or undertake to apply to be a member of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme prior to 30 August 2022.

Have completed a Target Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH) Pig HealthCheck Biosecurity Review (AHI) between 1 January 2021 and 11 July 2022.

Have completed a Target Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH) Pig HealthCheck Tail Biting Risk Factor Assessment (AHI) between 1 January 2021 and 11 July 2022.

Demonstrate active participation in the DAFM Pig Welfare Inspection Programme, by scheduling, prior to 11 July 2022 their first inspection, or in the case of herds already inspected under the programme, a follow up inspection where DAFM deems it necessary. Applicants should contact their local RVO directly to schedule their DAFM Pig Welfare Inspection.