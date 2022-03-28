Ireland is currently in the latter stages of preparing the next river basin plan.

Farmers have just a couple of days left to express their views on the draft river basin management plan, as the public consultation ends on Thursday 31 March 2022.

The river basin management plan for Ireland will run from 2022 to 2027 and aims to help protect and improve the country's water environment.

Overall, the aim of the plan is to ensure that Ireland's natural waters are sustainably managed.

Protecting freshwater resources to maintain and improve Ireland’s water environment is also a key element.

According to the draft, a 50% cut in nitrogen losses to groundwater, increased water quality inspections and 20,000ha of organic soil rewetting are needed to improve Ireland’s water quality.

Pesticide standards

As part of the plan, a large reduction or the elimination of pollution from farms and cutting out breaches of pesticide standards in drinking water supplies are among the measures included.

This is in order to prevent in-stream habitat damage arising from land and river channel drainage.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien invited people to make "submissions, observations and comments" on the proposed plan before the deadline on Thursday.

The plan feeds into the nitrates action programme and the next CAP and was produced in line with the EU water framework directive.

"By responding, you will be helping to shape the overall management of Ireland’s water environment," according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

"The information gathered will help us prepare for the next cycle of river basin management plans."

If you would like to have your say between now and Thursday, see the short online survey here.

Alternatively, you can provide a response in your preferred format by post to RBMP Consultation, Water Advisory Unit, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0.