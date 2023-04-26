The scheme offers payment of €20 per calf up to a maximum of 50 eligible calves.

The closing date for applications to the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme is fast approaching, with a deadline of 11.59pm on 2 May 2023.

The scheme offers a payment of €20 per calf up to a maximum of 50 calves, or €1,000 per farm.

It is open to all farmers rearing progeny from the dairy herd with male calves sired by a dairy breed or male or female calves sired by a beef breed and born to a dairy dam. The payment of €20 per calf is in return for weighing and submission of weights to ICBF.

Calf eligibility

Calves must be at least 12 weeks of age at the time of weighing and be registered in the herd profile of the holding they are being weighed on for a minimum of 10 days prior to the date of weighing. Calves eligible for payment in 2023 are those born between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.

To be deemed eligible for payment a herd must weigh at least five calves. Where there are more than 50 calves in a herd, there is no obligation to weigh in excess of the 50 calves eligible for maximum payment. The terms and conditions state that weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than 5.30pm on 1 November 2023.

Weights can be recorded via the ICBF website, ICBF weight recording app, farm software packages and any third-party applications with an approved link to the ICBF database. Weights submitted by post should also be received no later than 5.30pm on 1 November 2023.

Application process

Applying for the scheme is straightforward and can be completed via an applicant’s agfood.ie account or by an agent approved to act on their behalf. Once logged on to agfood.ie, scroll down to the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme tab.

From here there are just a few simple steps including confirming you are happy to comply with the terms and conditions. It is important to stress that the application is not submitted until you press the submit button and see confirmation that the application has been submitted.

Partnerships

Applicants participating in a Registered Farm Partnership (RFP) with the Department of Agriculture are eligible to apply for the scheme. Applications to the scheme must be made using an applicant’s individual herd number and payment will issue to the Registered Farm Partnership number.

The terms and conditions state that the maximum threshold of 50 eligible calves will apply to a single-herd RFP, 100 calves for a multi-herd RFP of two herds and a maximum threshold of 150 eligible calves for a multi-herd RFP of three or more herds. In such instances, all partners are jointly and individually responsible for delivery of the requirements of the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Submission of weights

Weights can be recorded via a rental model (see www.weighing.ie) or an owned, borrowed or third-party service model. Herd owners are encouraged to use electronic options to record data.

Where records are being recorded on paper then the weight recording sheet provided by ICBF must be used. This can be printed off an ICBF user account or requested from ICBF in advance of weight recording.

Final year

The €5m scheme which is funded in 2023 from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) is in its final year, with the replacement scheme funded under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 focused on breeding criteria.

The terms and conditions advise that in the case of the scheme being oversubscribed, a linear reduction may be applied. This, however, is not seen as a significant risk, with only €3.5m of the €5m funding drawn down in 2022.

There is a 25-day calendar period after 2 May closing date for acceptance of late applications. Deductions of 1% per day will apply during this timeframe.

