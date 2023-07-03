Tom and Cyril Roche harvesting Pixel winter barley on the home farm at Castlehyde, Fermoy, Co Cork last week. \ Donal O' Leary

The deadline to apply for the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) is this Friday 7 July. It’s a really quick process and just a matter of ticking a few boxes to apply.

You must apply for the scheme on agfood.ie if you intend to receive the maintenance payment or the payment for new entrants under the scheme.

Be aware that a system error shows the closing date as 30 June on the agfood.ie system so don’t panic when you see this. The closing date is 7 July.

A maintenance payment is available for applicants who availed of the scheme in 2022. Those farmers must maintain the same area under tillage on their farm in 2022 and 2023 to receive a payment of €200/ha on the land that entered the scheme in 2022.

New applicants must have an increase in tillage area on their farms from 2022 to 2023. The land eligible for payment must have been in grassland or crops classed as non-tillage, like willow, red clover, potatoes, wild bird cover and fallow for example in 2022.

Land planted into the parcels planted after grass can be planted with any of the following: oats, wheat, rye, barley, oilseed rape, maize, beet and triticale. Mixed crops are not allowed under the scheme.

A sample of farmers are subject to inspection under the scheme. Payment is likely to begin in December 2023.

There is no indication if the TIS will run again or not in 2023/2024. The Food Vision 2030 tillage group continues to meet to create a set of proposals for the Minister for Agriculture to increase in the area of tillage by 52,000ha to 400,000ha by 2030.