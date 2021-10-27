The Department of Agriculture is reminding all nitrates derogation applicants that movements of organic manures must be submitted online to the Department by 31 October 2021.

The submission deadline of movements for all other farmers is 31 December 2021.

Measures farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limits of 170kg/ha (or 250kg/ha for derogation holders) include:

Renting additional land (submit record 5 by 31 December).

Reducing livestock numbers (submit record 5 by 31 December).

Exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure (submit online by 31 December or 31 October for derogation applicants).

These requirements were specified in the terms & conditions of the nitrates derogation application and a short demonstration video with a user manual is available can be viewed on the website here.

Farmers can access the online system by logging on to their agfood account and selecting the N&P statements.

The system can be used by both farmers and agricultural advisers.