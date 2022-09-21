I have decided to create my own set of annual awards. The first in line for a Dealer award in 2022 is Chris Conway, the chief executive of Northern Ireland (NI) train and bus company, Translink.

As well as running a fossil fuel guzzling company, Conway is the chair of Business in the Community, a network of some of the top business people in NI.

I’m told Business in the Community recently held its annual awards, handing out 10 gongs to “responsible businesses”.

Two of the 10 were snapped up by leading meat processors, Foyle Food Group and ABP.

But much to the surprise of guests at the £140 (€160)-per-head bash, the menu option was vegetarian-only, with Conway reported as saying that he made no apology that meat was banned.

A friend of mine didn’t mince his words (pun intended), when he said the food was “dire”.

As livestock farmers, we know that we must contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but we are also tired of people deflecting from the real issue that causes climate change – the burning of fossil fuels. My Dealer award for best attempt at “shifting the blame on to livestock farmers” has found a worthy recipient.

