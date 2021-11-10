Where building works are at an advanced stage but have been delayed due to supply issues with materials there may be scope to receive an extension to complete works from the Department.

Supply issues across many building materials, including timber and items fabricated from steel, have been well documented over the last 18 months.

This, along with pent-up demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an escalation in the cost of building materials and equipment.

It has also interfered with supply channels and has put immense pressure in getting works completed or equipment purchased.

While the initial tranche application process has returned to planned dates, the Department remains keen to work with farmers who are under pressure to get works completed

The Department of Agriculture, to its credit, has been open to working with farmers in terms of extending deadlines to get applications submitted at the height of the pandemic and increasing the time period to get works completed or equipment purchased.

While the initial tranche application process has returned to planned dates, the Department remains keen to work with farmers who are under pressure to get works completed or products purchased within their allotted timeframe.

Such applications will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Seeking extensions

The process for seeking an extension is carried out with the regional office which granted the approval.

Farmers should note that this facility is not an allowance to rest on your laurels and will only be granted where works are under way in the case of investments involving building works or where a deposit has been paid in the case of delays in receiving equipment.

Applications for an extension should also be carried out at an appropriate time, using the TAMS II online computer system

Farmers will typically be required to furnish copies of invoices to prove that materials have been purchased or a deposit has been paid or possibly photos of construction works under way.

Applications for an extension should also be carried out at an appropriate time, using the TAMS II online computer system. This is generally between the eighth and 11th month of the approval to give sufficient time for the Department to process the request.

Extensions will be awarded for a six-month period.

It is important to note, in the case of building works which required planning permission, that any extension also needs to satisfy planning permission timelines.

It is critical to highlight that under no circumstances should a payment submission be made where the works have not been completed or the equipment has not yet been received.

Inspections are ongoing and where it is identified that invoices have been submitted but investments have not been fulfilled, there is a strong risk of the application being deemed null and void or heavy penalties being imposed.

Investment

Queries have cropped up on numerous occasions regarding whether it is permitted to deviate from the investment approved in terms or size or type.

Common examples of this is with low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment or animal handling equipment or tillage equipment, where farmers cannot source the equipment planned and are looking to change to equipment which they can source, eg the greatest delay in LESS equipment is with units with a lower capacity and some farmers have expressed an appetite to purchase a larger unit.

The payment is based on the lower of the approved, claimed or Department’s reference cost figure

Likewise, an applicant who been approved for a mounted piece of tillage equipment can change to a trailed version of the same or similar equipment.

There is no problem in doing so and the applicant should submit the payment submission application based on the equipment purchased. The payment is based on the lower of the approved, claimed or Department’s reference cost figure.

Building structure tolerances

There are also questions regarding structures being downsized due to rising costs or slurry storage facilities being increased in line with proposed changes to soiled water storage requirements following the issuing of an approval.

There are a number of cases where changes to the dimensions stated in the approval letter are permitted, without seeking approval from the planning authority.

The following changes are permitted, subject to compliance with the relevant minimum specification(s) issued at the date of approval by the Department:

If for reasons of safety, or for difficulties of construction, it is necessary to re-site the structure, this may be done without further consultation if the structure is offset in any direction by not more than 1m.

The final dimensions of each structure can be decreased (subject to point on capacity below).

The final dimensions (length or width) of each structure (other than underground slurry/effluent tank) can be increased by no more than 1,000mm of the dimensions given in the application.

The capacity of an underground slurry/effluent tank can be increased by up to 50% capacity, to that given in the approval. For example, it is permissible to increase dimensions to allow for the installation of an external access point or to accommodate a specific length of slat. If it is necessary due to construction issues to decrease a tank dimension, then the other dimensions shall be increased to maintain the original usable storage volume. For example, if the tank depth is decreased due to encountering rock, the length and/or width of the tank shall be increased to maintain the original usable storage capacity. The adjustment to the tank dimensions are not permitted to cause a reduction in the useable storage capacity.

The internal rearrangement of a building, eg animal area, internal feed area.

The internal rearrangement of slurry tanks, as long as compliant with the capacity rules outlined above.

The tank has been constructed and backfilling around the tank will commence in the coming days on Tullamore Farm.

If it is necessary to make changes greater than those permitted under the tolerances listed above, applicants need to get approval for the changes prior to submitting their payment claim. The revised drawings and written approval from the Local Planning Authority for the relevant changes must be submitted with the claim.

Tullamore Farm TAMS query

A new slatted suckler shed being constructed on Tullamore Farm was featured recently on the buildings pages. There were queries asking if the farm has sufficient storage to apply for grant aid.

Investments related to farm waste and farm nutrient storage must provide details that the farm is in compliance with those requirements under cross compliance. Tullamore Farm is in compliance with these regulations, as it is currently leasing a nearby shed for housing heifers over winter.

There is sufficient storage in this shed for the heifers and surplus storage on the home farm for the 80 cows and bull weanlings.