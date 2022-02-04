Most early lambing flocks are in a good position when it comes to facilities available meaning there is not usually a high risk of lambs being exposed to chill or hypothermia. The unusually mild temperatures in January meant that even young lambs which have been released outdoors in the last week may have become accustomed to higher temperatures and therefore also at risk to the wintrily showers in recent days. These conditions are forecast to remain over the weekend posing a risk of chill or hypothermia.

There are two degrees of severity. Mild hypothermia occurs when a lamb’s temperature is between 37o and 39o and is typically caused by lambs being born into a cold environment or consuming insufficient colostrum to generate heat. It can be usually rectified by warming the lamb and ensuring it receives colostrum/milk.

Hypothermia is much more serious where the temperature drops below 37o with treatment influenced by the age and condition of lambs. Where newborn lambs are still able to suckle then drying, warming and stomach tubing with colostrum should suffice. However if the lamb is very weak and unable to suckle, irrespective of what age, then colostrum or milk should not be given as there will be a higher risk of milk getting into the lamb’s lungs.

The fastest treatment route here is getting a rapid source of energy into the lamb which is best achieved by administering a glucose injection into the lamb’s abdominal cavity (stomach).

Veterinary advice is to administer 10ml of a 20% glucose injection per kg bodyweight (50ml for a 5kg lamb). Warm the solution to body temperature and if diluting add recently boiled water that has been allowed to cool or sterile water.

The site to administer is one inch out and one inch down on the right hand side of the lamb’s navel with the solution injected into the abdominal cavity (inside the skin) and not the gut of the animal. Do this by inserting the needle downwards at a 45 degree angle. The lamb should only be warmed once the injection has been administered, avoiding overheating. This should bring the lamb back to a state of being able to suckle or stomach tubed.

