CAN prices fell last week from north of €950/t to €850/t in most parts of the country.

This week, CAN is being quoted for between €840/t and €860/t, but farmers are reporting that deals can be struck with merchants.

CAN plus sulphur is selling for between €740-760/t in parts.

Merchants are reporting that fertiliser sales in the last six weeks have been extremely slow. Meanwhile, farmers are reporting deals of €790/t to €800/t for 18:6:12.