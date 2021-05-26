Derek Deane, fromer IFA deputy president, was vocal in his criticism of the IFA's policy on CAP.

Former IFA deputy president Derek Deane was scathingly critical of both the CAP reform and the IFA’s negotiating position at the IFA’s south Leinster regional meeting last Wednesday night.

“CAP traditionally protected the farmers with the lower incomes. The CAP as we know it is now over. We’re getting 30% of the money ring-fenced out for other schemes that they don’t even know what they are,” Deane said.

“This had not been highlighted by the IFA. I think it has been a very poor job. I’m disappointed with our negotiating stance. I think it’s incredible.”

“We’ve now conceded 75% convergence and 20% of the eco-scheme, and no more. It’s not our job to concede. We have to fight the corner for farmers and nobody else,” he added.

Deane criticised the IFA’s emphasis on securing adequate co-funding from the Government.

“I think the idea of putting all our eggs into one basket of co-funding is nonsense, because everybody knows as the political winds change, different things will happen and I think there has been an opt-out by the leadership of the IFA in terms of doing this,” the Carlow man said.

Deane railed against the policy positions taken by both the current and past IFA presidents Tim Cullinan and Joe Healy, as well as director general Damian McDonald, in seeking upward-only convergence and accused them of wasting time.

“You’ve spent the last few months discussing the definition of a farmer, using up the time and disguising the facts,” he claimed.

“It was the Department of Agriculture who highlighted the reality of what was coming down the line. There was no rumpus or there was nothing put out from the IFA,” he said, referring to recent CAP modelling published by the Department.

Deane referred to positions taken by other member states on CAP reform on the coupling of payments for sheep and suckler farming.

“All other member states are going for a level of coupling and the IFA, for some strange reason, believe we’ll get all this money out of national exchequer funding,” Deane said. “I don’t know what they know that we don’t know, but I can’t see that happening.”

He pointed out that farmers on low incomes were dependent on supports and criticised the IFA for not highlighting the effect of CAP proposals on their payments.

“We’re depending on supports and looking at the 55% cut [in farm payments] under the proposal for 30% [ for eco-schemes] and 25%, under what was proposed on the table, and it was never highlighted by our organisation,” Deane said, adding that the IFA had not lobbied enough.

“We have not explained our case, we have not done our job,” he said, finishing by saying that he thought Damian McDonald should consider his position.

Responding, Cullinan said he did not accept what Deane was saying on the IFA’s actions, and that its aim had been to secure CAP money for active farmers.

On coupled payments, he added: “There has to be balance to this Derek. If we couple this for a suckler farmer – we have a lot of beef finishers, dry stock farmers and sheep farmers. What are we going to do because the amount of money is going to be limited?”