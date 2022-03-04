A man has died following a farm incident in Drimoleague, Co Cork, on Thursday 3 March 2022.
The man’s body was located on the farm at approximately 3.30pm.
It is understood the incident involved a slurry pit.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal workplace accident on Thursday afternoon.
Gardaí confirmed that the man was in his 60s and that his body was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place in due course.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed it is aware of the incident and said an investigation is ongoing.
