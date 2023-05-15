Retailers need to contribute to the debate on rejected food, Senator Tim Lombard said. / Donal O'Leary

Retailers, Bord Bia and Teagasc must all be brought into the discussion on preventing the wastage of fresh produce that does not meet cosmetic standards, Fine Gael’s spokesperson for agriculture Senator Tim Lombard has said.

Senator Lombard claimed that up to 30% of all fruit and vegetables are not accepted by retailers on the grounds on visual acceptability, despite recent increases in food inflation and cost pressure on farmers.

“We have growers of vegetables and fruit in this country who end up with up to 30% of their product never even making it to the supermarket shelves because it doesn’t meet the cosmetic standards required,” he stated.

“We need a discussion on this in terms of food waste, cost to the producer and attitudes of retailers and consumers.

“This debate needs to include all stakeholders - the retailers, Bord Bia and Teagasc - and must address this appalling waste between the farm gate and the supermarket shelves because items are deemed unappealing to consumers.”

Losing growers

Senator Lombard pointed out that the number of vegetable growers in Ireland has dropped “dramatically” from the 1980s down to only around 200 today.

“This sector is being squeezed with lower prices for their product, higher costs and waste because produce is deemed ‘too ugly’ for the supermarket shelves.”

He also commented that reducing the waste associated with rejected fruit and vegetables poses opportunities for food security and grower margins.

“At a time when this should be a good news story in terms of food security and offering sustainable produce, the sector is in crisis.

“It's time to begin a serious conversation around our retail policy when it comes to fresh produce and the impact that the large retail chains exert over the fresh food produce market.

“These policies have become another stick to beat the primary producer with. We need an honest conversation and transparency around costs and pricing right throughout the food chain.”