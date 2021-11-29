Candidates Frank Brady and John Curran will address the Monaghan IFA county executive on Monday. / Philip Doyle

The first debate between the candidates for the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster and north Leinster regional chair election will take place on Monday evening.

The two candidates - Frank Brady from the Aughnamullen, Co Monaghan, branch and John Curran from the Kells, Co Meath, branch - will outline their plans for the role to members of the Cavan IFA county executive at Hotel Kilmore, just outside Cavan town.

Monday’s event marks the first of eight debates, which will be a mix of online and in-person events, over the coming weeks, according to IFA national returning officer Martin Stapleton.

Schedule

Stapleton said the debates will give county officers and branch delegates in each of the seven county executives in the region the opportunity to hear from the two candidates.

The Longford IFA county executive will hear from both candidates on Tuesday 30 November 2021 at Longford Rugby Club.

Candidates will speak to the Donegal executive in an online event on Wednesday and the Louth executive at the Monasterboice Inn, Drogheda, on Thursday.

Next week

Next Monday, 6 December, will see Brady and Curran address the Westmeath executive at Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar.

The Meath executive will hear from both candidates at the Headfort Arms, Kells, on Tuesday evening 7 December.

Finally, an online debate will be held for the Monaghan executive at the Four Seasons Hotel on Wednesday 8 December.

It is understood a final online debate between Brady and Curran will be held on the Thursday of that week, with details to come.

Election

Postal voting by county officers and branch delegates in the seven county executives will take place in December.

The IFA described the voting system as “modelled on the postal vote used for Seanad Éireann elections”.

The count is scheduled for Friday 17 December and will be in line with public health guidelines that will be in place at that time.