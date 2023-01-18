Milk prices are unchanged for December in NI.

December milk prices have held firm with processors leaving base prices unchanged for milk supplied last month.

Lakeland Dairies was first to declare and remains out in front with an all-in starting price of 50.5p/l.

Included within this price is the co-op’s 3p/l winter bonus for December, plus the 1.5p/l support payment on top of the 46p/l base.

On Monday, Dale Farm’s board left its December price unchanged on 50.05p/l, which is made up of a 48.05p/l base and 2p/l winter bonus.

Glanbia Cheese is also unchanged on 49p/l and again, this consists of a 2p/l winter bonus on top of a 47p/l base. December is the final month that all three processors will pay a winter bonus.

Strathroy is the only other processor to have declared a price for last month. With no changes made, suppliers to the Omagh based processor are on a base of 47.5p/l which includes a 1p/l winter bonus.

Aurivo and Tirlán are set to announce a price by the end of this week following their respective board meetings.

Dairy auctions

Dairy commodity prices continue to trend downwards at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board and bi-monthly GDT auctions.

On Wednesday, Dutch butter prices fell €300/t to €4,600/t, which is similar to prices back in October 2021.

Skim milk powder (SMP) fell €100/t to €2,600/t and is close to €1,000 below its equivalent value last January. Whole milk powder (WMP) fell €150/t to €3,650/t.

On Tuesday at the New Zealand GDT, prices dipped by 0.1% to an average US$3,393/t with the index price on 1,030, similar to levels recorded back in December 2020.

Butter slipped by 0.6% with SMP down 0.3%. In contrast, WMP marginally rose by 0.1% with cheddar up 4%.

