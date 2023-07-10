The solar farm is next to Tirlán's Ballyraggett facility in Co Kilkenny.

Tirlán is expected to hear this week from Kilkenny County Council if it has been granted planning permission for a 16-acre solar farm.

The milk processor is seeking a 10-year planning permission to develop the solar farm close to its processing facility in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

The development, which will consist of 16 acres of solar panels on ground-mounted frames over an area of 32 acres, will also see the development of a transformer, CCTV system, security fencing and the extension of an on-site substation.

Power

The electricity generated by the solar farm will connect directly to the Ballyragget facility and will supply approximately 60% of the daytime imported electricity requirements.

The construction of the proposed development will take approximately 20 weeks and, once operational, it is predicted that it will have an operational lifespan of 35 years.

The development received two submissions from the Fisheries Environmental Office from the south-eastern river basin district and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

A decision is due on Wednesday 13 July.

Other milk processors such as Aurivo and Carbery are in the process of developing solar farms.