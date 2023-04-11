Mayflower winter wheat is showing good resistance to septoria and is currently in Department of Agriculture trials.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is the National Competent Authority in Ireland responsible for the official field and laboratory trials for the Value, Cultivation and Use (VCU) of new varieties of agricultural crop species. Each year, newly bred crop varieties are submitted to the Department for evaluation in official trials by European and world plant breeders via their Irish agents.

The Department carries out variety trials for a wide range of crops, including cereals, maize, oilseed rape, spring beans, grass and white clover.

With the exception of potatoes, grass and clover, there are no crop breeding programmes in Ireland. The objective of the Department’s Crop Variety Evaluation Programme is to identify and produce a list of varieties that are suitable for growing under Irish soil and climatic conditions.

Many of the varieties entered into the Department’s trialling programme originate from European breeding programmes and have not been specifically bred to meet the challenges we face in Ireland.

Information on the most suitable or superior varieties for growing in Ireland is communicated to the sector through the annual recommended list for each crop.

Irish Seed Trade Association open day winter barley and Mayflower winter wheat.

The recommended lists are widely adopted by the tillage sector and provide an independent assessment of varieties of different crops for yield, quality and agronomic characteristics when tested under our unique and often challenging conditions.

These challenges include wet weather diseases, such as septoria and rhynchosporium, which contrast sharply with the challenges faced in other European countries. Growers who select a variety from a recommended list can have confidence in that variety’s performance when grown in Irish conditions.

A minimum of three years’ trialling is required before a variety becomes provisionally recommended. After a further year, a variety may be deemed to merit full recommendation.

The trials are conducted at the three main Department trialling centres at Backweston Farm, Co Kildare, Kildalton College, Co Kilkenny and Ballyderown Farm, Co Cork, along with an additional selection of commercial farms. This results in a large geographic and climatic spread of trials, and a very robust variety evaluation programme.

In 2022, the Department evaluated the performance of 324 varieties across a range of crops.

KWS Feeris is in winter barley BYDV trials.

Disease resistance

With the reduction in the availability of plant protection products and the current proposal for a regulation on the Sustainable Use of Pesticides, the importance of varietal disease resistance in the implementation of integrated pest management is more important than ever.

Information on varietal disease resistance in the recommended lists is primarily based on disease data from untreated or disease observation trials.

Disease observation trials are conducted on smaller-scale plots located at the three Department centres that receive no fungicide application. The Department has recently increased the number of replications in these observation trials from two to three.

This means there are three plots of each variety at different locations in the trial. This ensures any unusual data is accounted for.

Disease resistance is scored on a scale of one to nine on the recommended list, with nine being resistant and one being susceptible or very likely to get a disease.

Figure 1 outlines the annual differences between treated versus untreated yields averaged across the winter wheat varieties the JB Diego, Graham and Torp from 2020 to 2022.

The untreated yield was approximately 78% of the treated yield over the three-year period. However, significant variation in response to fungicide was observed between years and across trial sites, due to differences in disease pressure.

Figure 2 shows a comparison of treated and untreated yields of the winter wheat varieties JB Diego, Graham and Torp averaged over the years 2020 to 2022.

The data presented illustrates the yield difference in response to fungicide application for the varieties JB Diego, Graham and Torp, which have different disease resistance ratings.

JB Diego, which has septoria and yellow rust resistance scores of four (susceptible), had an untreated yield of 7.1t/ha, which was 67% of its treated yield.

In contrast, Graham, with a septoria resistance score of six (moderately resistant) and a yellow rust resistance score of seven (good resistance), had an untreated yield of 9.9t/ha, which was 86% of its treated yield.

Torp has a septoria resistance rating of six (moderately resistant) and a yellow rust resistance score of four (susceptible), had an untreated yield of 8.6t/ha, which was 76% of its yield when treated with fungicide.

Figure 3 outlines the annual difference between treated versus untreated yields of spring barley averaged across the varieties Planet, Geraldine and Gretchen from 2020 to 2022.

The average untreated yield was approximately 82% of the treated yield over the three-year period. However, the response to fungicide was influenced by both year and trial site due to differences in disease pressure.

Figure 4 shows a comparison of treated and untreated yields of the spring barley varieties Planet, Geraldine and Gretchen averaged over the years 2020 to 2022.

The spring barley trials did not show as big a difference in treated and untreated yields between varieties compared to winter wheat when averaged over the three years.

While there is generally a higher level of overall disease resistance in spring barley and less difference between varieties compared to winter wheat, there is also a combination of other factors affecting yield in untreated trials, including high levels of ramularia with no discernible differences in ramularia resistance between varieties and a higher level of straw breakdown that is associated with untreated plots.

Planet, which is moderately susceptible to Rhynchosporium and brown rust (and susceptible to net blotch), had an untreated yield of 80% compared to its treated yield. But Gretchen, which has good resistance to Rhynchosporium, brown rust and net blotch, had an untreated yield of 84% compared to its treated yield (Figure 4).

Attendees walk through a field of winter wheat at the Irish Seed Trade Association open day in Backweston Farm. \ Damien Eagers

Geraldine, which has good resistance to Rhynchosporium and net blotch but is moderately susceptible to brown rust, had an untreated yield of 82% compared to its yield when treated with fungicide.

Breakdown of Cougar winter wheat variety’s resistance to septoria

Big decisions often have to be made to ensure that appropriate varieties come through the system. Recently, this meant taking a large number of varieties out of the recommended list trials.

Cougar was a widely grown variety of wheat included in the parentage of many modern varieties. The breakdown of the genetic resistance to septoria conferred by Cougar to many varieties of winter wheat was first reported in the Department’s trials in summer, 2020.

All Cougar-related varieties, particularly in high-septoria-pressure sites, showed intense disease circles in the trials – akin to those observed when strobilurins were no longer effective in managing the disease in the early 2000s.

Intensive sampling of infected sites and subsequent trials in 2021 confirmed the breakdown of the single-site genetic resistance to septoria in the Cougar-related varieties.

Winter wheat trials at the Irish Seed Trade Association open day in Backweston Farm. \ Damien Eagers

As a result of these findings, all Cougar-related varieties were discontinued in trials and candidate varieties for the recommended list were withdrawn due to a significant falloff in performance.

Discontinuation of chlorothalonil

It is important that the trials represent what would happen in a real farming situation and they receive the fungicides used on farms.

The use of chlorothalonil was very important in the control of cereal disease prior to the withdrawal of its authorisation, particularly for the control of septoria in winter wheat and ramularia in barley.

In anticipation of its withdrawal from the market, the Department discontinued its use of chlorothalonil in trials to assess the performance of varieties without the use of chlorothalonil in fungicide control strategies.

The 2023 recommended list of winter wheat and spring barley thus now shows the performance of varieties trialled over three years without the use of chlorothalonil in the control of the disease.

Ramularia resistance trials

The Department initiated ramularia trials on spring barley in 2019 to assess varieties for genetic resistance/susceptibility to the disease.

Ramularia is a much more concerning disease within an Irish context compared to other European countries, so it is therefore not targeted as much as other diseases by European breeders.

Department trials have demonstrated poor overall varietal resistance to ramularia and very little differences in resistance between current varieties of spring barley.

Introduction of BYDV trials

Trials were initiated in 2019 to evaluate the resistance/tolerance of winter barley varieties to barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV).

The introduction of these trials was prompted by a number of factors, including the withdrawal of neonicotinoid seed dressing Redigo Deter, the ongoing resistance issues of pyrethroid aphicides and the continued reduction in the availability of insecticides. In addition, we have seen the advent of varieties which breeders claim are tolerant/resistant to BYDV.

A tillage farmer examines winter wheat at the Irish Seed Trade Association open day in Backweston Farm. \ Damien Eagers

The BYDV trials so far have shown mixed results and require analysis over a longer period of time before any definitive conclusions can be drawn.

Nevertheless, the 2021/2022 growing season, during which high BYDV-pressure was evident, showed the importance of these trials with yield results that showed a distinct advantage for varieties claiming tolerance/resistance to BYDV.

This information has proven very valuable in shaping management decisions taken by winter barley growers last autumn.