Necrotic lesions and discoloration on bark of young infected ash trees are the visual symptoms of ash dieback.

A decision on ash dieback compensation is expected to be made by Government soon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Wednesday 27 September.

The Taoiseach said that the Government is examining seriously and sympathetically the issues facing plantation owners affected by ash dieback disease.

While the Taoiseach said he couldn't give immediate certainty around compensation, he said that Government was going to make a decision sooner rather than later on the matter.

Over 6,000 farmers have been affected by the issue of ash dieback, with several of the country's ash plantations wiped out as a result.

"It is something that we are considering for a lot of people who invested in forestry - they were encouraged to do so by Government and were given Government grants to do so.

Destroyed

"For a lot of them, this would have been their pension potentially and now through no fault of their own, they see that their crops have been destroyed.

"For similar crops in similar circumstances we would do a compensation package, so it something that we are examining seriously and sympathetically," Varadkar said.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan said that there's a lot of upset and frustration among farmers.

"If we are to restore the confidence that has been lost in the forestry sector and encourage people to get involved in afforestation, I think it's that compensation packages be provided in the upcoming budget," she argued.