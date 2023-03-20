Shannon Airport raised safety concerns over the potential glare and glint from the panels for pilots taking off and landing.

The decision to grant planning for a new solar farm in Clare, with a site which spans across 180ac, has been appealed.

Cork-based Reeve Wave Ltd received planning for the new solar farm from Clare County Council last month, subject to 13 conditions, but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party.

Planning for 10 years was sought for the development, which would be based on lands in Ballyglass, Coolderry, Dromintobin North, Reanabrone, and Oakfield, near Ardnacrusha in Clare.

The proposed development includes 265,000 m2 of solar panels on ground-mounted frames, eight single-story control cabins, two-ring main units and underground cabling. The solar farm will be connected to the national grid and is expected to operate for 35 years.

Submissions

The local authority received more than 20 submissions regarding the development, including ones from Shannon Airport Authority and Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe.

Shannon Airport Authority expressed apprehension about the safety implications of the panels causing glare and reflection that could affect pilots.

Crowe cited concerns over the lack of public consultation on the planning application and regretted that his request to Reeve Wave Ltd to host a public meeting with residents was declined.