European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski received a cross party letter on Wednesday calling for a review of his approach to food security.

Decisive action is needed from the European Commission to ensure EU food security, according to the European Parliament’s AGRI committee.

A letter – backed by all bar Green MEP members of the committee on Wednesday – highlighted to Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski the “urgent need to review the EU’s approach to food security, in order to reduce our dependence on imports and increase domestic production”.

In the letter seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, the committee members listed a series of “essential” measures including an ask to “temporarily allow the use of plant protection products” on current ecological focus areas, mobilise a crisis financial reserve to support food producers and guarantee more flexibility for imports of crucial commodities.

In a situation like this we need to ensure that food is produced in the most efficient locations from an energy, food security and environmental perspective

AGRI committee member Colm Markey MEP said: “In a situation like this we need to ensure that food is produced in the most efficient locations from an energy, food security and environmental perspective and that is why places like Ireland, which is strategically positioned in this regard, should be prioritised.”

The letter noted that “ecological focus areas” which are suitable for growing protein crops should be made available to do so for the duration of the Europe’s food security “crisis”.

AGRI committee members said that Europe must reduce its dependence on food imports and increase domestic production.

They said that this is “particularly pressing” for products most at risk of supply shortages because of the suspension of Ukrainian exports, such as cereals, oilseeds, protein crops and fertilisers.

The committee also suggested that EU member state national CAP strategic plans should be assessed to make necessary adaptations to the new circumstances, including the use of relevant flexibilities to increase the acreage of lands under production.

The Commissioner was also asked to temporarily re-evaluate currently existing import quotas on crucial commodities including cereals, soybeans and fertilisers from third countries.

Colm Markey MEP said that if the commissioner takes timely and decisive action, the European farming community will be able to meet the extraordinary challenges facing Europe, Ukraine and the world today.

He said he and fellow AGRI committee members want to ensure “flexibilities and incentives that allow land suitable for food production to be used in the most effective way, to alleviate the main pinch points regarding food security” challenges brought about by the war in Ukraine.

MEP Markey said he will be joining a one-to-one meeting with the Commissioner Wojciechowski early next week where he will be “following up on” the committee’s proposals on food security.

