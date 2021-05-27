Copa-Cogeca, an umbrella body that represents farm organisations across Europe including the IFA, has "deep concerns" about the latest developments in CAP talks.

Copa has called on CAP negotiators to reach a compromise that equally safeguards “economic and environmental performance”.

“The Common Agricultural Policy determines the income of millions of farmers, our food security, our strategic independence and the sustainability of our territories,” the group said in a statement.

“Nobody talks about it in Brussels these days, but this CAP has major environmental requirements for farmers and their co-operatives."

Copa said farm incomes were continuously being lowered, with less money for the CAP and tougher international competition. It said farmers struggle to implement the new requirements.

Environment

“We are committed to the CAP and its good performance. Contrary to the claims of some NGOs, this is not green-washing, but a major challenge to small and large farms alike.

“Farmers are stakeholders in the field who are aware of environmental issues. We are and will always be the first to pay the consequences. The EU negotiators should trust farmers to make the extra effort."

Copa said it was counting on the European Parliament and the Council for a swift approval of the package after years of negotiations.

IFA president Tim Cullinan is in Brussels this week in his capacity as Copa vice-president lobbying on the outcome of CAP talks.