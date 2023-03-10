Frosty conditions will persist into Saturday morning, says Met Éireann. \ Philip Doyle

Temperatures are to plummet below zero once again on Friday night, Met Éireann has warned.

The national forecaster has issued a yellow low temperature and ice warning to start from 7pm on Friday. The warning will end on Saturday at 10am.

There will be freezing temperatures, widespread frost and icy surfaces, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Counties Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath are to be most impacted.

Guidance

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has reminded farmers and horse owners to take care of their animals during the current cold weather spell.

“Farmers and horse owners take exceptional care of their stock all year around, however there are greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold like we are experiencing at present.

“It is important that owners take steps to protect stock from extreme weather conditions that may arise over the coming days,” he said.

The minister highlighted that livestock, including younger stock, can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter but noted that water supply can be a problem.

He encouraged farmers to check supplies of drinking water daily and to break surface ice on troughs twice per day.

