Deer are contributing to the spread of TB, says ICSA. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has warned that, in some parts of the country, deer are “eating fields clean of grass”.

“In [the] ICSA, we regularly receive complaints from members with land adjacent to forestry that deer are breaking into,” the association’s animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell highlighted.

Farrell was speaking following a meeting of the recently formed Department of Agriculture deer management strategy group in Portlaoise on Thursday.

While broadly welcoming the progress of the group, set up to address Ireland’s deer problem, the ICSA representative urged for greater action.

“Feedback from the consultation on the management of deer in Ireland conducted by the group, and which amassed more than 1,500 responses, confirms there is strong public support for dealing with the explosion in deer numbers.

“Uncontrolled growth in deer is not good for biodiversity, for road safety or for farming,” he warned.

TB link

Farrell pointed out that the link between deer and the spread of TB has been established.

ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell. \ Philip Doyle

“Deer are part of the TB infection problem and this cannot be ignored. However, the establishment of the deer management strategy group and the work it is undertaking is a signal that, at last, after years of ICSA lobbying, there is now a Government recognition that something must be done.

“The days of turning a blind eye to uncontrolled expansion of deer and the impact on TB are surely over,” he insisted.

More information

The ICSA animal health and welfare chair added that it is “clear we need better information about how many deer are in the country”, but warned that it is “beyond question that numbers have exploded”.

The deer population is exploding, says ICSA. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

“The key now is for the group to devise an action plan and Government must step up to the plate to support this with necessary funds and accountability,” he said.

