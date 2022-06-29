Government officials have ruled out a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease on a Norfolk pig unit.

Defra veterinary officials have lifted the temporary control zone surrounding a pig farm near Feltwell in Norfolk after ruling out the prospect of foot-and-mouth disease, following negative test results.

The suspected outbreak developed last week and officials acted swiftly to impose a precautionary six-mile control zone around the farm.

Test results on Friday confirmed the pig herd was free of foot-and-mouth disease, as well as swine vesicular disease, allowing the temporary movement restriction zone to be lifted.

Further tests are still being carried out on the farm to establish the cause of the problem. The farm itself remains under movement restriction.

The last recorded case of foot and mouth in the UK was in 2007 and the last case of swine vesicular disease was in 1982.

