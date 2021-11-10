A new director of forestry has been appointed by the Department of Agriculture. Barry Delaney will take up the role.

The creation of the new position was a key recommendation of the Mackinnon Report on the beleaguered forestry sector.

Tackling climate change

Given the continuing problems in the forestry sector, and the central role woodland planting will have to play in tackling climate change, Delaney is likely to have plenty on his plate for the next few years.

However, the new appointee – who was chief plant health officer at the Department – got off to a positive start when he made it his business to engage with members of the private forestry pressure group SEEFA who were protesting outside the Dáil last week.

Delaney will report to the assistant secretary at the Department, Colm Hayes.