The DeLaval P100 Parlour has been specifically designed with family farms and grassland customers in mind.

The new DeLaval Parlour P100 delivers a smoother milking process using fewer resources and enabling the right automation to be used for every single farm.

“With the P100 we present a sequential bailing parlour that combines simplicity, functionality and extraordinary efficiency in a conventional exit system. Keeping the milker in mind, the new straight rump rail provides excellent visibility to see the cows during milking.” says Gary Edwards, Capital Solution Manager UK & Ireland.

With the DeLaval P100 sequential bailing system cows stand at 90 degrees to the operator. Whether you have a highly advanced management system like DelPro connected or a standalone system the P100 is compatible with both. The DeLaval P100 is the result after many years of developing, testing and input from our customers with a focus on work efficiency, animal welfare and farm profitability.

Gary Edwards said: “We are pleased with the reactions from our customers and the feedback we received from the installations. These farms are extremely important to us and we are more than happy with the performance achieved from the DeLaval P100 parlour.”

The features of the DeLaval P100 fits perfectly into the philosophy of creating a simple but highly effective milking system. The DeLaval P100 parlour is easy to install, and thanks to conventional exit it fits easily into existing buildings as retrofit installation. The features of the P100 perfectly complements our range of products on offer to our customers.

DeLaval EasyMilk™

Whether you're looking for a swing-over MidiLine or a double equipped low-line parlour, the P100 is optimised for ease of operation and milker comfort with its wide alley, comfortable milking position, specially designed butt pan or straight rump rail gives high visibility from the pit. Compatible with state-of-the-art DeLaval Evanza™ clusters, system connected InParlour Feeding and advanced DeLaval milk extraction technology your P100 will extract more milk, in less time whilst unlocking more efficient, less stressful routines for milkers.

DeLaval EasyFit™

DeLaval P100 parlours are modular and able to fit into the footprint of your existing barn or new build. With 1x3 to 2x40 options, designing a P100 to fit your space is easy. Speed up your milking time and make life easy in your brand new or retrofitted milking environment.

DeLaval EasyFlow™

Featuring a wide entry and double exit, cows move smoothly through the P100, and with its adjustable breastrail and sequence gates clearly defining the space for each cow, parlour loading is seamless, so your cows stay comfortable and relaxed.

The DeLaval P100 is the right choice for farmers who would like to milk the easy way.

Download the P100 milking parlour brochure here

To find out more information about the P100 milking parlour contact your local DeLaval Dealer