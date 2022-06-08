The London consulting firm CEPA was appointed by the Government to conduct a review of energy security in Ireland in May 2021. The review was to have been completed by now, but no publication date has been indicated, nor have reasons been offered for the delay. The Department of Environment and Climate Action summarised the project as follows, in the invitation to tender issued to consulting firms in November 2020:
The position regarding energy security has been problematic for years and has become urgent since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For electricity, there have been system alerts from Eirgrid, but fortunately no actual blackouts.
