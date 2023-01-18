Delvin IFA donated over €21,000 towards purchasing generators for Ukraine. Pictured are (l-r Daniel Drum, Michael Coyne, Thomas Drum Tikhon Saprykina, Ukrainian refugee living locally, David Drum and Andrew Revington.

It isn’t too late to acknowledge some of the wide range of charity fundraisers organised by farmers in the lead-up to the festive season.

Hats off to the members of Meath’s Delvin IFA branch who donated €17,000 of branch funds, from FBD share dividends gathered over 35 years, and €4,000 of donations from branch members towards the purchase of generators for Ukraine.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, publicly thanked them.

Wexford IFA, hosted a live crib in the Enniscorthy Farm Centre. Boasting animals, Santa, carol singers and much more, over €10,000 was raised for local charities.