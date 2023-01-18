It isn’t too late to acknowledge some of the wide range of charity fundraisers organised by farmers in the lead-up to the festive season.
Hats off to the members of Meath’s Delvin IFA branch who donated €17,000 of branch funds, from FBD share dividends gathered over 35 years, and €4,000 of donations from branch members towards the purchase of generators for Ukraine.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, publicly thanked them.
Wexford IFA, hosted a live crib in the Enniscorthy Farm Centre. Boasting animals, Santa, carol singers and much more, over €10,000 was raised for local charities.
