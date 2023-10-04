There will be more demand for protein as the world's population grows, said Teagasc. \ Donal O' Leary

Global demand for protein-rich food is estimated to increase by 78% come 2050, according to Teagasc scientist Dr Linda Giblin.

Speaking at a Teagasc and Bord Bia conference on ‘Science, Consumers and Irish Food’, the molecular biologist said that the world’s population is expected to reach 9.7bn by then, with an expanding middle class driving demand for more protein-rich food.

Dr Giblin said that even though a dietary shift is occurring where EU consumers are being encouraged to move away from consuming meat and milk to plant-based proteins, demand for protein derived from livestock systems will remain.

Amino acids

The Teagasc scientist hammered home the latest international science which she said shows that from a nutrient volume rather than a raw volume perspective, milk protein is more environmentally efficient than plant-based alternatives.

Dr Giblin explained that lysine is the most important amino acid that humans consume and that it is found in greater abundance in milk than it is in wheat, for example.

Detailing a comparison of wheat and milk protein volumes, at a ‘per kilogram of digestible lysine’ level, the scientist said that wheat production requires the use of more freshwater. Measuring the same output (of lysine), she said that wheat production releases twice as much gaseous emissions and requires twice as much land.

“Digestion data is very important for human nutrition but it’s also very important for environmentalists choosing a protein to produce on your land,” she added.

The scientist also compared livestock derived protein to raw plant-based protein on their suitability for human consumption. Overall, livestock protein has a high essential amino acid composition where plant-based protein is low. Livestock protein is 100% digestible, whereas raw plant-based is currently understood to be lower at 70-80%, she said.