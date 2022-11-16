Over 1,000 fewer applications were submitted for the latest phase of the Tier 1 capital grant scheme.
A spokesperson for DAERA confirmed that 2,816 applications were received for the fourth tranche of the scheme before last Friday’s deadline.
Over 1,000 fewer applications were submitted for the latest phase of the Tier 1 capital grant scheme.
A spokesperson for DAERA confirmed that 2,816 applications were received for the fourth tranche of the scheme before last Friday’s deadline.
SHARING OPTIONS: