The other day, I “Zoomed” into a fascinating discussion on the EU Green Deal and what it might, or probably will, involve. The conversation zoned in on how, under the Green Deal and the drive towards zero carbon emissions, Europe’s steel and cement industries would be hugely and perhaps fatally disadvantaged if other cement- and steel-producing countries with more liberal carbon emission regimes were allowed export their products to the EU without some kind of levy to compensate for the more stringent European regulations.

This approach has met ready acceptance in Europe – not surprisingly, non-EU countries likely to be affected take a more jaundiced view, but there is nobody seriously questioning the inherent logic of the EU position.